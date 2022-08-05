Gloriavale school hopes students will return to classrooms next week

The West Coast commune of Gloriavale hopes students will return to its classrooms next week, but expects home-schooling will still be in use.

The private school has been temporarily closed after the principal and several teachers stood aside while a police investigation is carried out into abuse.

Sources have told 1News there are just two teachers left for up to 200 students, which is "unworkable".

Parents were told to home-school their children until a solution was found.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Education met with board members on Friday to talk through their plans for reopening the school.

Spokesperson Nancy Bell said Gloriavale Christian School is planning to reopen Tuesday 9 August for all students, which will "incorporate a combination of classroom teaching and learning from home".

"We have been assured that all classes at Gloriavale Christian School will be taught by either a registered teacher or a Limited Authority to teach holder when the school reopens. We understand the community has reallocated its resources to allow this to occur," said Bell.