Seymour explains why ACT topped minor parties in latest poll

David Seymour's ACT Party is riding high following the results of the latest 1News Kantar Public Poll.

Seymour explained why he thinks his party is proving popular with Kiwis.

“Look we stay the same we criticise the Government where necessary and propose better ideas where possible, I think people like that,” Seymour said.

ACT has jumped up four points, gaining an extra four MP’s since the previous poll.

Seymour believes that this boost in support comes from the public’s concerns regarding things like the cost of living, crime and co-governance.

“Voters are very worried about New Zealand, they’re looking around,” he said.

While ACT’s support continues to rise, smaller parties are seeing high numbers too.

Hannah Tamaki’s Vision NZ is registering on 1%, with protests against vaccine mandates breathing life into her party.

When speaking about healthcare workers who lost their jobs due to mandates Tamaki said that it’s, “barbaric you've robbed a family of their livelihood and some of them have lost their homes.”

Ted Johnston, the New Conservative leader agrees with Tamaki’s perspective regarding protests against the Government.

“A lot of people are feeling disenfranchised, they’re feeling ignored, and that’s why we had the protest in the first place,” he said

The New Conservatives are polling on 1% too and negotiations for them to join forces with Vision NZ are becoming more plausible by the day.

“The reality is only in unity is strength, all of us must now realise that and I’m hoping TOP and NZ First realise that too,” Johnston said.

“I'm hoping that they do that, I really want us to be a part of it,” said Tamaki.

New Zealand First is up two points and is sitting on 3%, another indication the centre vote is growing.

And while Te Pāti Māori remains steady, there is little else of comfort for those parties on the left.

The Greens have dropped one point, they say it's no biggie.

“There's not a lot to be read from that 1% drop… It's within the 1% margin of error… whether it was a 9.4 or a 9.6 result,” said Green Party co-leader, Marama Davidson.

A sigh of relief for the Greens as the fallout over James Shaw’s leadership debacle could have been much worse.

“Making sure that we stay strong on those Green policies that seem to cut through whatever is happening elsewhere in the party,” Davidson said.