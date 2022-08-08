Devine holds back tears describing what bronze medal means to her

The White Ferns' bronze medal win at the Commonwealth Games was a display of New Zealand's spirit to overcome adversity after a tough few years, according to captain Sophie Devine.

The White Ferns placed a poor sixth at the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year. Following the the World Cup veteran player Amy Satterthwaite was axed from the side.

Captain Sophie Devine held back tears when speaking about the challenges her team faced leading up to the win and how proud she is to be a Kiwi.

“It’s been a pretty rough couple of years to be fair missing out on world events and not performing when it mattered most, especially the World Cup at home earlier this year," Devine said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Having my folks in the stand and just being through what we have, I love New Zealand cricket, I love cricket and to play for my country and to be able to share it with this group of people, and it’s not just this current group of people, to have Katey Martin screaming from the crowd ... that’s what makes this group so special."

New Zealand lost to England on Friday in their final pool match, but bounced back to beat them on in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

“I think that shows some real heart and character from this group that is going to hold us in really good stead moving forward," Devine said.

“We were probably just lacking that self belief that we can match it with the big guys. Victories like that today show we deserve to be here."

The Kiwi Captain also recognised her 18-year-old teammates Fran Jonas, Izzy Gaze, Georgia Plimmer as well as rising star Eden Carson who played in their first Commonwealth Games.

“We're obviously a really young group but I’m just bloody excited about where this group can go.”

"To be little old New Zealand in the corner of the world representing here and to do so well as part of the wider group, it’s just really special."

ADVERTISEMENT

From debuts, to first runs, to medals - Devine said the White Ferns make sure to celebrate wins big or small.

"We make a real point that we acknowledge those because they don’t come around that often and to be the first women’s cricket team to win a bronze medal, it’s something that we’ll certainly celebrate."