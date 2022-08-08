Covid-19: 13 deaths reported, 4006 new cases

There are 4006 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

The numbers were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 654 people in hospital with the virus, 48 more than Sunday.

Sixteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, the same number as 24 hours ago.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 63.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 660, down on 799 a week ago, and down on 675 24 hours ago.

Thirteen more people with the virus have died.

Of the 13 people who have died, one was aged under 10, one was in their 60s, three were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

Seven were male and six were female.

Five were from the Auckland region, two each were from Waikato and Hawke's Bay, and one each were from Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Canterbury and the Southern District.

There are now a total of 1638 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

In the past seven days, there have been an average of 14 deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to the virus.

On Sunday, 3302 community cases were announced.