Covid-19: 3302 new cases, 18 more deaths reported

There are 3302 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

A Covid test. (Source: 1News)

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Sunday is 5441, down from 7183 last Sunday, indicating the latest Omicron wave is slowing.

The last time the seven-day rolling average hovered around this figure was in June, prior to the latest winter peak.

A further 18 deaths in people with the virus were also reported. A total of 1638 deaths in New Zealand have been confirmed as being caused by Covid-19.

The newly reported deaths have not yet been categorised as to whether they are attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

There are now 606 people in hospital with the virus - a drop from Saturday's 648. The seven-day rolling average of these hospitalisations is 675, down from 810 this time last week.

There are 16 people in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

In the past seven days, there have been an average of 14 deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to Covid-19.