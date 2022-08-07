Uila Mau'u taking home boxing bronze after points loss in semis

Uila Mau'u has won New Zealand's first and only boxing medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, taking home a bronze in the men's super heavyweight competition after losing his semifinal on Sunday morning NZT.

Leuila Mau'u. (Source: Photosport)

Mau'u entered the bout with some hype after a stinging knockout win in the quarterfinals but his new opponent was a much tougher task in the form of English fighter Delicious Orie.

Orie, a bronze medallist at this year's European championships, managed to avoid Mau'u's power and controlled the fight from start to finish, with all five judges scoring him as the winner of each of the three rounds of the fight.

Despite the defeat, Orie still claims bronze for New Zealand alongside the loser of the other semifinal of the competition - Nigeria's Ifeanyi Onyekwere.

Orie will now face India's Sagar Sagar in the final for gold.