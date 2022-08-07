Uila Mau'u taking home boxing bronze after points loss in semis

Brodyn Knuckey
By Brodyn Knuckey in Birmingham
Source: 1News

Uila Mau'u has won New Zealand's first and only boxing medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, taking home a bronze in the men's super heavyweight competition after losing his semifinal on Sunday morning NZT.

Leuila Mau'u.

Leuila Mau'u. (Source: Photosport)

Mau'u entered the bout with some hype after a stinging knockout win in the quarterfinals but his new opponent was a much tougher task in the form of English fighter Delicious Orie.

Orie, a bronze medallist at this year's European championships, managed to avoid Mau'u's power and controlled the fight from start to finish, with all five judges scoring him as the winner of each of the three rounds of the fight.

Despite the defeat, Orie still claims bronze for New Zealand alongside the loser of the other semifinal of the competition - Nigeria's Ifeanyi Onyekwere.

Orie will now face India's Sagar Sagar in the final for gold.

BoxingBoxingCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Beauden Barrett the victim of horrific red card challenge in Boks defeat

2

Full line-up of Celebrity Treasure Island contestants revealed

3

One dead after car crashes into bus stop in South Auckland

4

Public swarm alleged Auckland CBD robber in lead up to arrest

5

Silver Ferns crushed by Jamaica, will play for bronze

Latest Stories

Shots fired at property in Auckland’s Papakura overnight

Uila Mau'u taking home boxing bronze after points loss in semis

Sylvia Wood elected as National's new party president

Full video: Sylvia Wood named new National Party president

White Ferns left to rue dropped catches in close semi defeat

Related Stories

'Absolutely gutted' Nyika ruled out of Comm Games medal defence

Comm games selection provides 'redemption' for Kiwi boxer

Exclusive: Junior Fa to box on after 'embarrassing' KO defeat

Junior Fa's team to appeal KO result due to 'illegal' punches