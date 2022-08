A teenage girl is missing from her home in the Far North.

Amelia. (Source: Supplied)

Police say Amelia, who also has family in Ashburton, has disappeared from her new home in Kaitaia.

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a black top, black shorts and red shoes.

"Police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing and would like to see her return home," police said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have information about Amelia’s whereabouts call police on 111.