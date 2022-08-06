Tributes flow for pilot killed in Southern Alps plane crash

The Franz Josef community is in shock after local hero Tim Gibb was killed in a plane crash.

A Givealittle page for Tim Gibb's family has raised more than $26,000 (Source: Givealittle)

Gibb's plane went down in the Southern Alps on Thursday, en route to Rangiora from Franz Josef.

The wreckage was located on Thursday afternoon near Mt Nicholson.

Family friends have set up a Givealittle page to bring Gibbs' daughter home from Croatia, where she was travelling.

So far, more than $26,000 has been raised to support the family.

Gibb was well-known within the Franz Josef community, serving as a deputy chief firefighter as well as the Civil Defence Officer.

Family friends have remembered Gibb as a well-respected individual who devoted 15-20 years of service to his community.

"This is devastating news and a great loss to our very close knit community," his friend wrote on the fundraising page.

Attempts to reach the crash site were put on hold due to bad weather.