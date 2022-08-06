Tayla Ford dominates to win bronze for NZ in wrestling

Tayla Ford is bringing a medal home for the Kiwi wrestling team, winning bronze in the 68kg women's freestyle - her second Commonwealth Games medal.

Tayla Ford adds another medal to New Zealand's tally. (Source: Photosport)

Ford dominated, taking her opponent Mauritian Amylee Sephora Aza to the ground within seconds to pin her and win 4-0.

The multi-sport veteran has competed competitively since she was 16.

This if Ford's second medal at a Commonwealth Games following her bronze in Glasglow in 2014.

22-year-old Kiwi Matthew Oxenham finished in fourth place in the 86kg men's freestyle division, after facing Canada's Alex Moore in his bronze medal match.

Moore won 10-0 in the first few minutes of the bout.