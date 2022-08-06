Public swarm alleged Auckland CBD robber in lead up to arrest

The quick actions of the public led police to capture one of a group of alleged armed robbers in Auckland's CBD, says the bystander who provided footage of the incident.

The video, provided by an eyewitness, shows three people running to a waiting car before it speeds off.

The bystander, who wishes to remain anonymous, said one member of the group of alleged offenders appeared to get left behind by the getaway vehicle during the confusion.

Realising their mistake, he said the fleeing car returned for the person.

"These guys were pretty scared by this stage, they were starting to panic, they've lost one of their mates and the (group of the) public was getting pretty big."

But the alleged offender was prevented from leaving after being swarmed by roughly 50 members of the public, who formed a semi-circle.

"I got to praise the public, it was pretty good, they weren't having it, there was no way he was going anywhere."

The group quickly gave up, leaving the scene without their companion, who was detained by a security guard before being handed over to police that arrived at the scene soon after.

He said the anger of the crowd was obvious, with some heard insulting the alleged offender.

"What were they thinking, this sort of thing, on a Saturday, in a crowded street in broad daylight... I think that's what got everyone worked up.

"It was like, these punks just can't do this stuff anymore, New Zealand's not that kind of place."

He said the attempted robbery of the high-end watch store, The Hourglass, happened around 3.35pm.

Police confirmed they were in attendance at a robbery on Queen St.

One patient with moderate injuries was taken to Auckland hospital by ambulance, St John said.