Dramatic footage shows alleged robbers fleeing scene in Auckland CBD

Source: 1News

Dramatic footage provided to 1News shows alleged armed robbers fleeing the scene of a store robbery on Auckland's Queen St on Saturday afternoon.

The video, provided by an eyewitness, shows three people running to a waiting car before speeding off.

The bystander, who wishes to remain anonymous, said one of the alleged offenders appeared to be armed with a sword.

"Heard a lot of commotion and noise. Then I heard punches and hits."

He said the robbery of high-end watch store The Hourglass occurred around 3:35pm.

Scene of Queen St store robbery.

Scene of Queen St store robbery. (Source: 1News)

During the confusion one member of the group appeared to get left behind and was later cuffed by the police, he said

"They returned to grab him but all the commotion and people around who had detained him made it too hard for the offenders. Therefore, they had no choice but to leave him behind."

Footage shows a member of the public kicking the getaway vehicle before he was warned off by someone wielding a hammer.

Police told 1News they were in attendance at a robbery on Queen St.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Tributes flow for pilot killed in Southern Alps plane crash

2

Dramatic footage shows alleged robbers fleeing scene in Auckland CBD

3

UK court bars parents from moving comatose boy to hospice

4

Massive tree falls on parked car in Hagley Park

5

Anne Heche hospitalised with severe burns after fiery crash

Latest Stories

US singer responds to Luxon's song rendition

Dramatic footage shows alleged robbers fleeing scene in Auckland CBD

UK court bars parents from moving comatose boy to hospice

Finishing touches added to new $38m Māngere bridge

Tributes flow for pilot killed in Southern Alps plane crash

Related Stories

Finishing touches added to new $38m Māngere bridge

Video of alleged Ashburton Intermediate assault posted online

Brian Tamaki leads new protest around Auckland streets

NZ's newest synthetic drug 'a very unpleasant time'