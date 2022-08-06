Dramatic footage shows alleged robbers fleeing scene in Auckland CBD

Dramatic footage provided to 1News shows alleged armed robbers fleeing the scene of a store robbery on Auckland's Queen St on Saturday afternoon.

The video, provided by an eyewitness, shows three people running to a waiting car before speeding off.

The bystander, who wishes to remain anonymous, said one of the alleged offenders appeared to be armed with a sword.

"Heard a lot of commotion and noise. Then I heard punches and hits."

He said the robbery of high-end watch store The Hourglass occurred around 3:35pm.

Scene of Queen St store robbery. (Source: 1News)

During the confusion one member of the group appeared to get left behind and was later cuffed by the police, he said

"They returned to grab him but all the commotion and people around who had detained him made it too hard for the offenders. Therefore, they had no choice but to leave him behind."

Footage shows a member of the public kicking the getaway vehicle before he was warned off by someone wielding a hammer.

Police told 1News they were in attendance at a robbery on Queen St.