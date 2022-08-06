Benee teases new projects following world tour

As the world went into lockdown, Stella Bennett, better known as Benee, was catapulted to stardom.

She went viral on TikTok for her track Supalonely, which very quickly turned her into a superstar.

Her music has hundreds of millions of streams and she's recently finished a world tour.

"I feel really good", she says. "It's a new chapter, you know?"

ADVERTISEMENT

After Benee's meteoric rise, 2021 took a downhill turn - the singer going public with her struggles on Mental Health Awareness Day, telling fans she was finding it hard to stay motivated.

"My 2022 is going really well... it's nice to be back into touring, that's something a lot of musicians have been deprived of obviously the last few years."

She's back in New Zealand this week to promote Spark's 5G Street Museum, showing off the capabilities of the mobile network technology.

"I haven't really done anything like this, but they came to me and were like '5G', and I was like 'I don't really know what 5G is'", she says. "It's like this new technology and this sounds exciting to me."

Earlier this year, Benee released her latest EP Lychee, and she is regularly dropping new songs.

She's also working on her record label, Olive.

"The whole reason why I started it was because I love finding new artists and sharing it with everybody and trying to get them involved. Using my platform to spread the word, I feel like that's obviously so important."

ADVERTISEMENT