A woman is in custody following a serious assault in Kaitaia on Friday afternoon.

Police say there were notified of the incident at an address on Worth Street just after 3pm.

In a statement, police said they had taken a woman into custody, who is assisting them with inquiries.

"At this stage we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident."

The hospitalised person is in a serious but stable condition.