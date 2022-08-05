Foster says ABs need to get Clarke involved against Boks

All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke will return to international rugby after a two year hiatus, being welcomed back in South Africa on Sunday morning.

Caleb Clarke returns to the All Blacks lineup against the Springboks on the weekend. (Source: Photosport)

Clarke will play on the left wing after recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained during the Super Rugby season with the Blues.

A Springboks home match at Mbombela Stadium will be a tough return, but head coach Ian Foster believes that Clarke will be up for the challenge.

"He's an absolute fidget, he can't keep still, he's always dancing or bouncing or doing something which is probably not the best personality to deal with a hamstring so we've told him to sit still for a while," Foster said.

“He's ready to go. The key thing for him is to come back and put a smile on his face and let him be himself. He's a quality winger and we need to get the ball in his hands.”

As New Zealand are set to play back to back matches in South Africa, Foster says they have enjoyed the warm welcome and being able to immerse themselves in the culture.

With South Africa no longer being part of Super Rugby, he also said that it's become even more important to stay connected.

“The All Blacks playing over here is always a massive highlight for us as a team and as a country," Foster said.

“I think it's vital for New Zealand and South Africa to stay tight in their rugby relationship. There's so much history and legacy in this relationship. We've just got to make sure we keep it strong.”

South African hooker Malcolm Marx will start in his 50th test and All Blacks lock Scott Barrett says they’ll be looking to spoil the celebrations.

“He's been an impressive player whether he's coming off the bench or starting the game. He's big, physical and when he gets to the back of the maul, close to the line he's pretty dangerous. So hopefully we can make it a less memorable night for him.”