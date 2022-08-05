Commonwealth Games: Chance to break NZ record on day 8

Source: 1News

Records could tumble when New Zealand athletes compete in day eight of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Tom Walsh makes an attempt during the final of the men's shot put at the 2022 Athletics World Championships.

Tom Walsh makes an attempt during the final of the men's shot put at the 2022 Athletics World Championships. (Source: Photosport)

The team need just one more gold medal to equal 1990's record haul of 17 at the games in Auckland.

Here's a list of the potential opportunities to grab medals on Saturday morning NZ time.

Rhythmic gymnastics

Saturday 12.30am: Individual all-round final - Havana Hopman, Paris Chin.

Lawn bowls

Saturday 3:30am: Women's triples bronze medal match - Val Smith, Tayla Bruce, Nicole Toomey (results depending)

Wrestling

Saturday 4am: Finals - women’s freestyle U68kg -Tayla Ford (if qualified)

Men’s freestyle U65kg - Brahm Richards, men’s freestyle U86kg - Matthew Oxenham (if qualified)

Diving

5.05am: Women's 1m springboard final - Maggie Squire (if qualified)

6.23am: Men's synchronised 10m platform final - Arno Lee, Luke Sipkes.

Athletics

6.06am: Men's shot put final - Jacko Gill, Tom Walsh.

READ MORE: Full coverage from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

New Zealand currently has 16 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze medals to sit fourt on the medal table.

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Pilot in Southern Alps plane crash 'probably' didn't survive

2

Foster rolls dice on pacey but lightweight ABs pack against Boks

3

NZ's Uila Mau'u guaranteed medal after stinging punch KOs rival

4

Jamaica stun Aussies in netball to shake up semis picture

5

Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in remote Northland community

Latest Stories

Cycleway barriers draw mixed response from Aucklanders

Commonwealth Games: Chance to break NZ record on day 8

Lake Alice: Painful drug administered to 5-year-old boy - watchdog

Boxer guarantees Niue's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal

Lady Gaga to star as Harley Quinn in Joker 2

Related Stories

Boxer guarantees Niue's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal

Aussie wife to meet Scottish husband in squash mixed doubles

NZ's Uila Mau'u guaranteed medal after stinging punch KOs rival

Judoka Kody Andrews embraces proud parents after emotional silver