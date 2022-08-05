Commonwealth Games: Chance to break NZ record on day 8

Records could tumble when New Zealand athletes compete in day eight of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Tom Walsh makes an attempt during the final of the men's shot put at the 2022 Athletics World Championships. (Source: Photosport)

The team need just one more gold medal to equal 1990's record haul of 17 at the games in Auckland.

Here's a list of the potential opportunities to grab medals on Saturday morning NZ time.

Rhythmic gymnastics

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday 12.30am: Individual all-round final - Havana Hopman, Paris Chin.

Lawn bowls

Saturday 3:30am: Women's triples bronze medal match - Val Smith, Tayla Bruce, Nicole Toomey (results depending)

Wrestling

Saturday 4am: Finals - women’s freestyle U68kg -Tayla Ford (if qualified)

Men’s freestyle U65kg - Brahm Richards, men’s freestyle U86kg - Matthew Oxenham (if qualified)

Diving

ADVERTISEMENT

5.05am: Women's 1m springboard final - Maggie Squire (if qualified)

6.23am: Men's synchronised 10m platform final - Arno Lee, Luke Sipkes.

Athletics

6.06am: Men's shot put final - Jacko Gill, Tom Walsh.

READ MORE: Full coverage from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

New Zealand currently has 16 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze medals to sit fourt on the medal table.