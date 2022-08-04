Zoe Hobbs finishes 6th in Comm Games 100m final

Zoe Hobbs has finished sixth in the final of the Commonwealth Games 100m in a time of 11.19secs.

Zoe Hobbs couldn't beat her time in qualifying for the 100m finals. (Source: Getty)

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah took gold with a blistering time of 10.95, with St Lucian Julien Alfred second in 11.01 and England’s Daryll Neita third in 11.07 – outside her semifinal time of 10.90, her personal best.

Hobbs, running in lane seven, again got a good start and appeared to be trailing only Neita at the halfway stage, so there will be a tinge of disappointment to go with her satisfaction of making the final.

She qualified after running 11.15 in her semifinal two hours earlier, and 11.09, a second off her personal best, in her first round. She had qualified sixth fastest for the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm so stoked to have made that final," she told Sky Sports afterwards.

"To run against this field was incredible and the atmosphere here is unreal. I'm stoked to get out here and finish sixth.

"My starts have been going well, I've just needed to finish. That's what I wanted to do in the semi. I wanted to relax and coast home and I managed to do that.

"This race was about getting out there and leaving it all on the field and I think I did that. I'm happy."