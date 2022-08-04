Zoe Hobbs a medal chance after making 100m Comm Games final

New Zealander Zoe Hobbs is in with a chance of a Commonwealth Games 100m medal after qualifying second fastest in her semifinal behind Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Zoe Hobbs cruised the finish line to place second in her semifinal. (Source: Getty)

In front of a packed Alexander Stadium crowd, Hobbs, running in lane six, finished comfortably in second in a time of 11.15secs. Thompson-Herah recorded 11.05.

Running in the second of three semifinals, Hobbs’ time was outside her personal best of 11.08, which she set at the recent World Championships. She recorded 11.09 in her heat in Birmingham.

However, after her usual excellent start, Hobbs maintained a good gap on the rest of the field for the second half of the race and appeared to cruise to the finish line.

She qualified sixth fastest overall.

England’s Daryll Neita posted an eye-catching time of 10.90, a personal best, in the third semifinal. It was easily the fastest of the three races.

There is no doubt who the favourite will be for the final, though – Thompson-Herah, who has a personal best time of 10.54.

The final is scheduled for 8.55am on Thursday.