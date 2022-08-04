Women's Black Ferns ease into semis with South Africa win

The Black Sticks have eased into the Commonwealth Games semifinals with a 4-1 win over South Africa.

Tessa Jopp in action. (Source: Getty)

It took the Black Sticks 10 minutes to break down a resolute South African defence, with Tessa Jopp weaving her way into the box before slamming it off the keeper into the net.

The second came within two minutes, a tap home from Tyler Lench after South Africa failed to clear from a relatively harmless attack.

It was soon 3-0, with Hope Ralph sweeping home from a perfectly executed penalty corner.

That was how the first quarter ended, with the second beginning in familiar fashion, a wave of Black Sticks’ attacks.

However, the South Africans managed to sort out their defensive woes and keep chances to a minimum. The halftime score remaining at 3-0 to the Kiwis.

The third quarter followed a similar pattern and it turned out to be another scoreless one despite chances for the Black Sticks.

Kaitlin Cotter added to the Kiwis’ tally four minutes into the final quarter, smashing home a penalty corner to make it 4-0.

Shortly after it was South Africa’s turn to bag their first goal of the game, Du Toit also scoring from a penalty corner.

That was the final score of the game which ended 4-1 to the Black Sticks.

The result sees the Black Sticks women second in Pool B and through to the semi-finals where they will face Pool A topping England.

Pool B winners Australia will take on India in the other semi-final.