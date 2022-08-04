Three arrested after Auckland burglaries; more on the run

Three people have been arrested after two separate burglaries in Auckland overnight, while police are also investigating a string of burglaries that took place in Ōrākei and St Heliers in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Around 2am, a car that had been speeding through Royal Oak and avoiding police was spiked, and a 45-year-old man arrested.

Police believe the man was involved in a burglary in Ellerslie earlier in the evening and a large amount of merchandise was found in the car.

The man will appear in Auckland District Court on Thursday on multiple charges relating to burglary and theft.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested in Penrose around 2.30am after police received reports of the pair allegedly stealing scrap metal from a location on Great South Road.

Police say they fled in a vehicle, but officers stopped them shortly afterwards and the property was recovered from the vehicle.

Both people, a 38-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man are due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday, both charged with burglary.

A string of burglaries were also reported in Ōrākei and St Heliers in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A ram-raid was reported at a retail store on Tamaki Road at 3.05am, although offenders were unable to gain access to the store despite the car breaking through the doors. They fled in a second vehicle, described as a white Toyota hatchback.

Shortly after, three burglaries were reported in a block of retail stores on West Tamaki Road, St Heliers.

A vehicle was not used, but all three stores had their doors broken into and property stolen. Police said the offenders fled in a car.

Around 4am, a vehicle matching the description of the white Toyota was used to ram-raid into a retail store on Ashby Avenue, St Heliers, with the offenders stealing items and fleeing in the same vehicle.

Half an hour later another ram-raid was reported at a hospitality venue on Turua St, St Heliers where the offenders stole the till and left in the same vehicle, police said.

Police are investigating the burglaries in St Heliers and Ōrākei and working to determine whether they are all linked.