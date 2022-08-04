Comm Games: Kiwis vying for Day 7 medals after huge Day 6 haul

Source: 1News

After a massive Day 6 for New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, there are more chances for medals on Thursday night and into Friday morning on Day 7.

NZ medal winners on August 4

Day 6 saw a total of 10 medals won by the Kiwi team, including two golds.

With fewer finals involving New Zealanders on Day 7 that will be a tough act to follow.

Here's all the potential medal opportunities on Day 7 of the Games.

Cycling

Thursday 9pm: Women’s road time trial - Henrietta Christie, Mikayla Harvey, Georgia Williams.

Thursday 11pm: Men’s road time trial - Aaron Gate, Tom Sexton.

Diving

Friday 5.05am: Men's 1m springboard final - Liam Stone (if qualified)

Friday 6.34am: Women's 10m platform final - Mikali Dawson (if qualified)

Athletics

Friday 7.35am: Men's discus final - Connor Bell.

New Zealand currently has 16 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals to sit fourth on the medal table.

SportCommonwealth Games

