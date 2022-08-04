Comm Games: Kiwis vying for Day 7 medals after huge Day 6 haul

After a massive Day 6 for New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, there are more chances for medals on Thursday night and into Friday morning on Day 7.
Day 6 saw a total of 10 medals won by the Kiwi team, including two golds.
With fewer finals involving New Zealanders on Day 7 that will be a tough act to follow.
Here's all the potential medal opportunities on Day 7 of the Games.
Cycling
Thursday 9pm: Women’s road time trial - Henrietta Christie, Mikayla Harvey, Georgia Williams.
Thursday 11pm: Men’s road time trial - Aaron Gate, Tom Sexton.
Diving
Friday 5.05am: Men's 1m springboard final - Liam Stone (if qualified)
Friday 6.34am: Women's 10m platform final - Mikali Dawson (if qualified)
Athletics
Friday 7.35am: Men's discus final - Connor Bell.
New Zealand currently has 16 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals to sit fourth on the medal table.