Coll's gold inspired by 'hero' dad and fellow Kiwi champions

For an emotional Paul Coll, there's nothing else that could possibly top this feeling, as he reflects on being filled with pride and relief after winning gold in the Commonwealth Games men's singles squash final.

Following an incredible two-hour gold medal match with Wales' Joel Makin, the champion couldn't wipe the smile of his face.

"I think it's probably one of my favourite wins. New Zealand means everything to me and it's one of the best feelings," Coll said.

"Watching the other athletes come back with gold and celebrate their gold made me want it 20 times more. I had a feeling in my stomach that's just been burning away and I'm so happy to get that win tonight."

ADVERTISEMENT

Coll shed tears when talking about his dad who he regularly calls to get advice from, mentioning that his parents and brother were supporting from home.

"My dad's my hero. It means a lot to me."

The 30-year-old had experienced cramp at the end of the hard-fought match and was just glad to take it out.

"I knew what was coming, we were both hurting like crazy at the end."

"I didn't think it was my best squash but finals isn't about playing your best, it's about winning. That's what I did tonight."

Despite the result, Coll says the "job's not done" as he prepares to partner with Joelle King in the mixed doubles on Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

King placed a shock fourth in the women's singles.

"We're gonna come out firing, I guarantee you that," Coll said.

"Joelle's gotta bounce back. She's so strong, she's gonna be sweet as. We'll be at top of our game no worries."

It's that same attitude and spirit that got Coll to this moment - New Zealand's first male single's winner in the squash and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist.