Coll's gold inspired by 'hero' dad and fellow Kiwi champions

Source: 1News

For an emotional Paul Coll, there's nothing else that could possibly top this feeling, as he reflects on being filled with pride and relief after winning gold in the Commonwealth Games men's singles squash final.

Following an incredible two-hour gold medal match with Wales' Joel Makin, the champion couldn't wipe the smile of his face.

"I think it's probably one of my favourite wins. New Zealand means everything to me and it's one of the best feelings," Coll said.

"Watching the other athletes come back with gold and celebrate their gold made me want it 20 times more. I had a feeling in my stomach that's just been burning away and I'm so happy to get that win tonight."

Coll shed tears when talking about his dad who he regularly calls to get advice from, mentioning that his parents and brother were supporting from home.

"My dad's my hero. It means a lot to me."

The 30-year-old had experienced cramp at the end of the hard-fought match and was just glad to take it out.

"I knew what was coming, we were both hurting like crazy at the end."

"I didn't think it was my best squash but finals isn't about playing your best, it's about winning. That's what I did tonight."

Despite the result, Coll says the "job's not done" as he prepares to partner with Joelle King in the mixed doubles on Friday morning.

King placed a shock fourth in the women's singles.

"We're gonna come out firing, I guarantee you that," Coll said.

"Joelle's gotta bounce back. She's so strong, she's gonna be sweet as. We'll be at top of our game no worries."

It's that same attitude and spirit that got Coll to this moment - New Zealand's first male single's winner in the squash and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Model Chrissy Teigen pregnant, two years after tragic loss

2

Covid-19: 49 deaths reported, 6152 new cases

3

80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect

4

Lower Hutt Lotto winner nabs $6.5 million Powerball

5

Full video: Covid, flu update given by Andrew Old

Latest Stories

Three arrested after Auckland burglaries; more on the run

Taranaki homicides: 4 since May, mayor expresses condolences

Covid-19: 49 deaths reported, 6152 new cases

Hamish Kerr says podium 'pretty high up' after winning gold

Opinion: Foster's big decision ahead of fearsome Boks challenge

Related Stories

Hamish Kerr says podium 'pretty high up' after winning gold

Zoe Hobbs finishes 6th in Comm Games 100m final

David Liti claims silver for NZ in Comm Games weightlifting

Hamish Kerr wins gold in high jump at first Comm Games

Top Stories

Coll's gold inspired by 'hero' dad and fellow Kiwi champions

Opinion: Foster's big decision ahead of fearsome Boks challenge

Hamish Kerr wins gold in high jump at first Comm Games

David Liti claims silver for NZ in Comm Games weightlifting