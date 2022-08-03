Unemployment rate steady, wages up 6.4% - Stats NZ

Katie Bradford
By Katie Bradford, Business/Kaipakihi Correspondent
Source: 1News

Wages are soaring, with the highest growth in hourly wages since 1993.

File image of people working

File image of people working (Source: 1News)

Average hourly earnings have increased by 6.4%, Stats NZ said today. People working in manufacturing are the big winners, with average wage growth up 8.2% to over $35. Health care and social assistance was up 6.7%.

Despite labour shortages continuing to plague the country, the unemployment rate is up slightly, moving from 3.2% to 3.3% in the last quarter. The unemployment rate for men was 3.5% in June, up slightly from the previous quarter. The rate for men is stable at 3.1%, equal to the lowest rate on record. Maori have also seen a drop, to 5.5%, down from 7.8%.

But for all wages and salaries, the annual increase was 3.4% - the highest since 2008.

Stats NZ doesn’t measure changes in pay rate for those who move between roles.

But while pay rises are good news for workers, the inflation rate currently sits at a 32-year high of 7.3%.

And in another sign of the impact of the pandemic, the number of people away from work for a full week due to sickness, illness or injury has nearly doubled, up to 55,000.

READ MORE: Opinion: Low unemployment a chance to reset job market

New ZealandEmploymentEconomyBusiness

Popular Stories

1

Major NZ bank reduces home loan rates

2

Some shoppers turning back on big supermarket chains

3

Watch: Samoan weightlifter dances with joy after winning gold

4

Imogen Ayris soars to pole vault bronze for New Zealand

5

House prices fall at fastest rate in more than a decade

Latest Stories

Breakfast reporter takes Sky Tower plunge: 'I swore so much'

Silver Ferns guaranteed Comm Games semis spot after big win

Pair charged with murder of Taranaki man

Unemployment rate steady, wages up 6.4% - Stats NZ

NZ's first climate change adaptation plan released

Related Stories

Some shoppers turning back on big supermarket chains

House prices fall at fastest rate in more than a decade

More than 2000 ineligible Kiwis opt out of cost of living payment

30 jobs at risk as Fonterra plans closure of Nelson milk powder plant