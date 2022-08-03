Three Kiwis to fight for judo medals after stellar evening

Three New Zealand judoka will compete for medals after a series of stellar performances at Coventry Arena on Wednesday evening (NZT).

Kody Andrews. (Source: Getty)

Kody Andrews will fight for gold after an impressive victory over his huge Mauritian opponent Sebastien Perrinne in the over-100kg semi-finals.

Perrinne had a significant weight advantage over the Kiwi and during the early stages of the fight it looked as if Andrews would struggle to have the strength to throw the Mauritian.

He escaped an early scare before finding a way through Perrinne's defences, tripping him and throwing him on his back to win by ippon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrews will face Canadian Marc Deschenes in the final at approximately 5am on Thursday morning (NZT) as he chases New Zealand's second ever gold medal in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Moira de Villiers and Sydnee Andrews will fight for bronze medals on Thursday morning after a pair of narrow defeats in the semi-finals of the women's under-78kg and over-78kg categories respectively.

Moira de Villiers. (Source: Photosport)

De Villiers, who won a silver medal at Glasgow 2014, lost to a single waza-ari point to England's Emma Reid and was just unable to find the finishing touch to claim victory in the final seconds.

She will meet Cameroon's Ayuk Otay Arrey Sophina in the bronze medal match.

Andrews looked on track to make the final after winning an early waza-ari point over semi-final opponent Tulika Maan, of India.

But the 19-year-old lost by ippon after going for the match-winning move that Maan countered, leaving the Kiwi visibly disappointed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrews will face Northern Ireland's Sarah Hawkes in the bronze medal match.