Piha's lifeguard tower gaining overseas attention

Piha on Auckland's west coast is one of the country's best known beaches.

Now it has a new concrete creation - Te Pae - a watch tower for the lifeguards at the United North Piha club.

"It's a really robust building", says Victoria Mulrennan, the director of lifesaving at the club.

"We go from the howling west coast wind, right through to the sweltering heat, and we're lucky with the concrete, that's going to protect us."

ADVERTISEMENT

The tower's distinctive appearance has earned it the nickname from locals, who call it the "robot llama".

"That was definitely a surprise for us", says Mulrennan. "Not quite what we expected but we're happy for anything as long as they're behind it."

It's not just being noticed at Piha. It's also gaining attention overseas, shortlisted for the World Architecture Festival in Portugal in November.

"It's easy to do the same old, same old", says Ken Crosson, the architect behind the design. "But something that is memorable, I think registers with people for longer."

The tower is part of a makeover with the clubhouse next in line for an upgrade.

The club is still appealing for donations for the rest of the project.

"We've had upwards of a $100,000 just from the locals at Piha", says Mulrennan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're not quite there yet, building and funds wise, so we're really looking to the public and to the community to get behind us."