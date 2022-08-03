NZ men to play Australian men in Constellation Cup curtain raisers

The NZ and Australian men's netball teams will meet in two curtain-raisers during October's Constellation Cup between the women's sides of the trans-Tasman rivals.

Silver Fern Shannon Saunders up against New Zealand Men. (Source: Photosport)

The first game will be on October 12 at Auckland's Spark Arena, before the two teams head to Australia for a second curtain-raiser ahead of the third Constellation Cup match in Melbourne on October 19.

NZ Men's and Mixed Netball Association President Junior Tana said it was exciting to be a part of the series.

"There is always a strong rivalry between New Zealand and Australia on a netball court, and we're thrilled to be able to work with Netball NZ to bring this match to the New Zealand public.

"Being able to showcase the men's game and our skills on the international stage is a privilege and we're looking forward to building on from the success in last month's Cadbury Netball Series against the Silver Ferns."

He added that the announcement came off the back of two years disrupted by Covid.

"It's been heartening to see the opportunities our best players have had with a high performance camp earlier this year, the series against the Silver Ferns and now our trans-Tasman series against one of our toughest rivals".

Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie agreed, saying "we saw how popular the NZ Men's team was with the public last month".

"To be able to see their skill pitted against the Australian Men's team will only add more fuel to a highly anticipated Constellation Cup between the Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds".

The Silver Ferns are the current holders of the Constellation Cup, which has been contested since 2010.

The match on October 12 will be the New Zealand men's first televised international fixture.