Silver Ferns suffer heavy loss to New Zealand Men

The Silver Ferns were dealt a tough workout ahead of their Commonwealth Games campaign in a heavy loss to the New Zealand Men in the Cadbury Netball Series in Auckland on Thursday.

Silver Fern Shannon Saunders up against New Zealand Men. (Source: Photosport)

The Men won 61-46, to better their previous their highest winning margin over the Silver Ferns of 13 goals.

With no established starting seven decided as yet, the Silver Ferns made multiple changes throughout the match to test combinations.

This resulted in a lack of cohesion at times for the Silver Ferns but they were also guilty of not making the most of their opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two weeks out from New Zealand's opening match of the Commonwealth Games there is concern about shooter Grace Nweke who missed the match against the Men after suffering a minor knock the day before. Nweke has only just been cleared to join the Games squad after recovering from an injury that saw her miss matches in the ANZ Premiership.

In contrast, Men's shooter Jay Geldard was a rock under the hoop, converting 35 from 37 during his time on court.

Many of the Silver Ferns were given opportunities in positions they don't play regularly but with coach Dame Noeline Taurua out of Covid isolation and back on the side-lines for the Silver Ferns, she would have gleaned plenty after facing a thorough examination from the well-drilled NZ Men's side.

It was a confident start from the Silver Ferns who limited the Men's aerial, free-flowing, athletic style through a strong defensive effort from the growing combination of Sulu Fitzpatrick and Kelly Jury.

Maia Wilson adapted well to her role at goal attack, holding strongly and showing confidence to shoot. Restricted to a quiet start left the Men unable to unleash their full repertoire, and as a result the scores were all tied up at 12-apiece at the first break.

The Silver Ferns made mass changes for the second quarter and it didn't take long for the Men to take charge, a lift in intensity and confidence adding the much renowned flair and speed as the goals came more easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quick scoring and free-flowing response from the Men rattled the Silver Ferns where experienced in-circle defenders Matt Wetere and Daniel Rich were a constant disruptive presence.

A change from centre to wing defence for Kruze Tangira proved no lessening of impact for the captain who was in the thick of the action.

With the Silver Ferns scoring options drying up, Gina Crampton and Wilson were injected back into the game, a strong finish helping trim the 11-goal deficit to six when the Men led 29-23 at the main break.

With Jury off for the third quarter, the Silver Ferns were faced with a serious height mismatch in the Men's shooting circle and the Men scored five goals on the trot pushing out to a double-digit lead.

The pressure from the Men kept the Silver Ferns scoreless for long patches when they were pushed wide and out of their comfort range on the short.

In another dominant quarter, the Men streaked out to a handsome 47-33 lead at the last turn.

In the other game on day two of the series, the Mixed Invitational posted a dominant 59-47 win over NZ A.

ADVERTISEMENT

With both teams coming off losses on the opening day, the Mixed team never allowed NZ A to get into any flow or rhythm and were a cut above their opponents for most of the match which they led from start to finish.

NZ A threatened on occasions but lacked consistency and were let down by untimely turnovers, much of it being put down to the relentless pressure applied by the Mixed team.