Lower Hutt Lotto winner nabs $6.5 million Powerball

Source: 1News

One lucky Powerball player from Lower Hutt will be enjoying a mid-week windfall after winning $6.5 million with Powerball First Division in Wednesday’s live Lotto draw.

Person buying a lotto ticket.

Person buying a lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The winning ticket was sold at Pak n Save Petone in Lower Hutt. The prize is made up of $6 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Wednesday's winner is the twelfth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022 and comes just over a week after two players from Timaru and Auckland each won $7.3 million in Powerball First Division.

READ MORE: Auckland couple 'bewildered' after $7.3 million Lotto win

One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold at the Thames Pak n Save.

Meanwhile, Strike has rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores can check their ticket in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

