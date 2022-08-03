Commonwealth Games: 3x3 Tall Ferns lose bronze to Australia

Source: 1News

Australia’s 3x3 women’s basketball team have snatched the bronze medal from New Zealand in a stunning comeback at the Commonwealth Games.

Australia shoots the ball against New Zealand during the Women's 3x3 Basketball Bronze Medal match at the Commonwealth Games.

Australia shoots the ball against New Zealand during the Women's 3x3 Basketball Bronze Medal match at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

The Tall Ferns seemed to have the game wrapped up, putting up a superior defence that the Opals couldn’t answer and widening the scoreline to 10-6 with just under four minutes to go.

However, Australia found some energy and a seven to one run saw them level with New Zealand a minute later.

Then it was the Tall Ferns turn to be dominated as they seemed to lose energy and failed to net some crucial points.

With seconds to spare and two points behind, Jillian Harmon appeared to lose concentration, opting to pass the ball instead of going for the two-pointer.

The final score was 15-13 to Australia.

