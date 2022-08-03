Coll makes men's singles finals, King stunned in semifinal loss

Kiwi squash star Joelle King has had her title defence in the women’s singles cut short with a shock semi-final loss on Wednesday morning while Paul Coll has advanced to the men's singles gold medal match.

King went down 3-1 [11-7, 3-11, 8-11, 1-11] to Canada’s Hollie Naughton at the University of Birmingham in the first of three Commonwealth Games events for the 33-year-old.

It comes after King ground out a 3-1 win yesterday in the quarterfinals in a match that lasted 85 minutes after multiple games went to tiebreaker.

The New Zealand flagbearer entered the semifinal as the favourite to win it though, with the Kiwi ranked fifth in the world while Naughton is 20th.

It means King will now play the loser of an all-English semi final on the other side of the draw with Georgina Kennedy and Sarah-Jane Perry.

Hollie Noughton celebrates after beating Joelle King. (Source: Getty)

Following the women's singles, King will return to the court in the mixed doubles with Paul Coll before she wraps her Birmingham campaign in the women's doubles with Amanda Landers-Murphy.

Coll has a chance to claim New Zealand's first squash gold medal match on Thursday morning after he took down India’s Saurav Ghosal in the semifinals of the men's singles 3-0 [11-9, 11-4, 11-1].

After Ghosal gave his all in the first set but still went down, Coll took the momentum to assert his control in the second game before blowing out the result in final match.

Coll will play the winner of Joel Makin from Wales and England's James Willstrop for the gold medal.