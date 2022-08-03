Clareburt on track for third medal, Fairweather beats teen phenom

Lewis Clareburt is on track for a third medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, after comfortably qualifying for the final of the men's 200-metre individual medley.

New Zealander Lewis Clareburt celebrates his victory in the 200m butterfly event on Monday morning. (Source: Photosport)

The 23-year-old continued his superb form, finishing second in his heat in a time of 2:01.12 and qualifying sixth-fastest for the final on Thursday morning (NZT).

There is plenty left in the tank too, given Clareburt's personal best time is nearly seven seconds faster than what he swam in the heat.

Meanwhile, Erika Fairweather laid down a marker in the heats of the women's 400-metre freestyle, overhauling world No.3 Summer McIntosh, of Canada, to win her heat and qualify fastest for the final.

Fifteen-year-old phenom McIntosh led from start to finish, but Fairweather matched her stroke for stroke before edging her to the wall in a time of 4:07.27.

Fellow Kiwi Eve Thomas also qualified for the final in seventh place, with a time of 4:11.50.