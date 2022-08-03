Breakfast reporter takes Sky Tower plunge: 'I swore so much'

Source: 1News

Breakfast reporter Grace Thomas has become the latest person on the show to leap off the Sky Tower, but her effort was extra special, given it is the Auckland landmark's 25th anniversary.

Thomas was full of bravado before the leap, but said it belied the Breakfast team's claims to be a family environment as "now you're chucking me off the Sky Tower", she told the hosts back in the studio.

"I don't see any of you guys up here, just saying."

Sky Tower compared to Burj Khalifa

Sky Tower compared to Burj Khalifa (Source: 1News)

Thankfully her mic was muted as she took the leap, saying as she landed "I swore so much. I hope no-one had my mic on because the words that were coming out of my mouth, my grandmother would be horrified".

Tallest buildings in Southern Hemisphere

Tallest buildings in Southern Hemisphere (Source: 1News)

She said the jump was "mean".

Breakfast also played a clip of an infamous moment in Breakfast's past, when former weatherman Sam Wallace refused to jump, storming down from the tower via the lift and back into TVNZ over the road.

EntertainmentAucklandTelevision

Popular Stories

1

Major NZ bank reduces home loan rates

2

Unemployment rate steady, wages up 6.4% - Stats NZ

3

Watch: Samoan weightlifter dances with joy after winning gold

4

Some shoppers turning back on big supermarket chains

5

Failed live export costs leave farmers out of pocket

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 28 deaths reported, 6440 new cases

Man denies fatally shooting West Auckland father and daughter

'Australia's most wanted man' deported from Turkey

Sam Cane shrugs off personal criticism: 'I've been doing all right'

Aucklanders caught trying to take pet cats into national park

Related Stories

First batch of Celebrity Treasure Island contestants revealed

Trailblazer Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, dies

Albuquerque Breaking Bad statues honour actors

Final episode of Neighbours screens in Australia after 37 years