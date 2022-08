Another day, another haul of medals for New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games as the Kiwis came out on top in the knockout stages, but also got some good wins in pool play.

Gold medallist, Aaron Gate celebrates with his son Axel after the points race final. (Source: Associated Press)

Ellesse Andrews won gold in the women's keirin final and Aaron Gate won gold in the men's points race.

Michaela Drummond also clinched a silver in the women's scratch race while Campbell Stewart took out silver in the points race.

Andrew Jeffcoat also achieved gold in the 50m backstroke to add to the Kiwi medal tally.