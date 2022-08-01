Heavy rain, strong winds coming for southern and central NZ

Source: 1News

More wild weather is on the way for the South Island and the lower North Island.

File picture.

MetService has issued orange rain warnings for the ranges of Westland north and south of Harihari; the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers; Fiordland about and north of George Sound; The headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass.

Orange wind warnings are in place for Canterbury High Country.

Heavy rain and wind watches are also in place in some parts.

Fiordland south of George Sound should expect periods of heavy rain from 11pm on Monday to 10am on Tuesday.

Tasman about and west of Motueka, Nelson Lakes and the ranges of Buller will see heavy rain from Tuesday night with rainfall amounts possibly exceeding warning criteria.

Strong wind watches are in place from Monday night for Wairarapa about and south of Masterton, Wellington, Marlborough including the Sounds; Canterbury Plains including Christchurch and Banks Peninsula; Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island and Clutha.

It comes after a blast of wild weather in the south last week that saw roads close and people evacuate due to flooding.

More than 20 roads closed across the Waitaki District and multiple schools in Dunedin closed.

There was also flooding in Christchurch and parts of Canterbury.

