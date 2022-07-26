Christchurch butcher hit by flooding three times this month

A Christchurch butcher has been hit by flooding three times this month, but says he feels more sorry for residents who are having to mop up their homes once again.

The city's been hit again by rain and flooding, with MetService on Tuesday saying monthly rainfall at the station at Christchurch Airport has exceeded the previous wettest July of 180.8mm set in 1977.

So far, the rainfall total is 228mm recorded at the airport.

More rain this week has seen the city hit once again by flooding, with a number of roads and schools closed.

David Timbs of Peter Timbs Meats, speaking outside his Bishopdale store, said his other outlet in St Albans had water coming in the front door from about 4.30am.

It was the third time this month they had to shut their doors due to flooding.

"It’s very disruptive for Edgeware (St Albans), we’re really lucky we can take stock to the other shop, but it’s very disruptive for the staff as well," he told 1News.

"We’re really lucky in St Albans, we’ve got a great community following and I feel sorry for the residents. A butcher shop we can clean, but it’s not so good if it’s your house – I really feel for them."

He had battled with the council over getting the infrastructure around Edgeware Rd upgraded, but said they had been offering to help from 7am Tuesday and had checked in since to see how thing were going.

