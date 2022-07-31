Cyclists chasing even more medals on 3rd day of Birmingham action

The New Zealand cycling team are hoping to add more medals on day three of their Commonwealth Games campaign in London with podium finishes in three events still on the cards on Monday morning.

Bryony Botha in action at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

Having amassed an impressive eight medals for New Zealand so far in the first two days of competition, the cycling team returned to Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday evening with Sam Dakin, Sam Webster and Callum Saunders up first in the men's individual sprint.

With 16 of the 27 entries advancing, Dakin and Webster managed to qualify through to the next round while Saunders was the unlucky 17th fastest in qualifying.

However that was as far as the pair got, with Webster going down to men's keirin champion Nicholas Paul from Trinidad and Tobago in his round of 16 fixture while Dakin was eliminated by Malaysia's Shah Sahrom.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the first event finished for New Zealand, three more disciplines are to come on day three.

First, individual pursuit silver medallist Tom Sexton along with George Jackson, Campbell Stewart and Corbin Strong, will compete in qualifying for the men's scratch race.

Then in the early hours of Monday morning NZT, Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman and individual pursuit champion Bryony Botha compete in the women's points race before Rebecca Petch rounds out the day in the 500m time trial.