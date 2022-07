A man has died following a serious car accident in Tauranga last week.

Police said it attended the crash on July 23 at around 8pm where a car had crashed on Welcome Bay Rd.

Police said the 53-year-old male driver, who was in a serious condition in hospital, died in hospital on Friday.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and inquires into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.