Kiwi cyclist fined, loses medal after missing ceremony for next final

The New Zealand cycling team's stunning opening day at the Commonwealth Games has been marred in truly bizarre fashion with Ellesse Andrews denied her silver medal in the team pursuit and fined for not attending the event's medal ceremony - because she was preparing for the team sprint final.

Andrews was part of the four-strong team that earned silver on Saturday morning after she joined the squad only two days before as a late replacement for Ally Wollaston, who was forced to withdraw after an injury on the Tour de France Femme at the start of the week.

With Andrews still committed to the sprint team though, her role would be minimal in the team pursuit campaign; with only three riders needing to finish the race but four required to start it, she simply had to line up for the side and race a few laps before dropping out and leaving the rest to Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman and Bryony Botha.

Regardless, without her contribution the women's pursuit team couldn't have entered, couldn't have qualified for the gold medal race and couldn't have slugged it out with Australia in said final.

After they'd claimed silver, Andrews was unable to attend the medal ceremony as she was also lining up for the gold medal race in the team sprint - scheduled to take place just 55 minutes after the team pursuit ceremony.

The decision was merited with Andrews and the sprint team claiming a gold medal for New Zealand with their triumph over Canada - the second podium-topping performance in an hour for Aotearoa's cycling team.

Officials didn't see things that way though, confirming after the day's events Andrews had been fined £200 [NZ$334] and would not receive the team pursuit silver medal.

She was also deducted an undisclosed amount of UCI points.

Andrews told 1News she wasn't fussed about the situation and felt she couldn't take credit for the result.

Ellesse Andrews celebrates at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

"I'm really glad I could help them continue their race... I'm really really glad that they were able to get off the line," Andrews said.

"The three girls are the ones that did the work so I'm really proud they were able to get up there and get their silver medal."

It adds to an already controversial opening to the Games for New Zealand with officials after Hayden Wilde lodged an appeal following his silver medal in the men's triathlon for a time penalty he believes he shouldn't have received.

1News understands it could take up to 30 days for Wilde's challenge to be resolved.