Covid-19: 41 deaths reported, 7605 new cases

There are 7605 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

799 people are in hospital with the virus, 28 less than Thursday.

25 people are in ICU or a high dependency unit, one more than Thursday.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 64.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 796, up from 764 a week ago.

The ministry is reporting that 41 more people with Covid-19 have died.

Of the 41 people who died, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and 19 were aged over 90.

Twenty-two were women and 19 were men.

Fourteen were from Auckland, three were from Waikato, two were from the Bay of Plenty, three were from Lakes, two were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, two were from MidCentral, two were from Whanganui, two were from Wellington region, seven were from Canterbury, and three were from Southern.

The latest deaths bring the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 2157.

The ministry says the change in the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 is not equal to the number of new deaths reported today. This is because deaths that occurred more than 28 days after a positive test that are subsequently determined to be unrelated to Covid-19 are removed from the total.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 1479.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 is 18.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7618, down from 8915 a week ago.

Thursday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Auckland (774), the Bay of Plenty (311), Canterbury (1051), Capital and Coast (591), Counties Manukau (753), Hawke's Bay (251), Hutt Valley (245), Lakes (154), MidCentral (323), Nelson Marlborough (223), Northland (227), South Canterbury (116), Southern (579), Tairāwhiti (61), Taranaki (223), Waikato (579), Wairarapa (79), Waitematā (882), the West Coast (63) and Whanganui (116).

The location of four new community cases is unknown.

There have been 313 new Covid-19 cases at the border in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4563 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 13,953 RAT test results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 53,301. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

On Thursday there were 7627 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand and 38 deaths reported.