NZ athletes proudly on show at Comm Games opening ceremony

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have kicked off with the opening ceremony underway at Alexander Stadium.

The athletes of New Zealand enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England (Source: Associated Press)

More than 5000 athletes from 72 nations and territories, and fans from all over have descended on England’s second biggest city.

This year’s games will take place across 12 days and boasts the biggest sporting programme in its history with 270 events. It’s also set to be the most well attended with more than a million tickets sold already.

Birmingham is known for playing a significant role in the Industrial Revolution and the artistic performances at the ceremony reflect that.

Musical acts Black Sabbath, guitarist Tony Iommi and a large choir were among the performances.

Teams from the Oceania region were first to walk out at Alexander Stadium.

Six-time Commonwealth Games medallist in squash, Joelle King and two-time medallist in the shot put, Tom Walsh were New Zealand's flagbearers, leading their fellow Kiwi athletes into the stadium.

King and Walsh are the first male and female athletes to jointly carry the flag for New Zealand at a Commonwealth Games.

The Tall Blacks 3x3 side, White Ferns, Black Sticks and the beach volleyball athletes were among the New Zealand contingent at the parade.

White Fern Suzie Bates spoke with a reporter at the ceremony and talked about her transition from representing the country in basketball and now in cricket.

Spectators pose for a photo ahead of the opening ceremony. (Source: Associated Press)

The dual international will be part of T20 cricket's first appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

Prince Charles and Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall officially opened the games in Queen Elizabeth’s absence.

The Prince of Wales delivered a message as the Queen’s baton made its way to its final destination, after travelling through the participating countries and regions.

Australia who hosted the 2018 games in the Gold Coast led the Parade of Nations and it concluded with England who hosted the event back in 1934 and 2002.

In total there are 136 gold medals available for female athletes and 134 for men, as well as 10 up for grabs in the mixed contests.