Ex-NZR boss says chief executive Robinson should quit

Former New Zealand Rugby boss David Moffett says current chief executive Mark Robinson should quit amid a "chaotic" environment in the organisation.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson in 2019 (Source: Photosport)

A day after Steve Hansen's extraordinary spray at NZR on Thursday's Today FM’s Tova O’Brien show, in which he said the relationship between NZR, the organisation's board, and New Zealand’s professional players is “probably the worst it’s ever been”, Moffett is the latest person to stick the boot in.

The public comments come on the back of the All Blacks' 2-1 series defeat by Ireland and the subsequent pressure on the coaching line-up, which saw Ian Foster axe Brad Mooar and John Plumtree and bring in Jason Ryan.

Moffett, who was NZR chief executive between 1996 and 2000, in an interview with O’Brien on Friday, took exception with Robinson being in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games instead of fronting up on the upheaval.

"Because Mark Robinson is swanning around over there in Birmingham and not fronting the media, it leaves a massive gap for people like me and others to come in and say what needs to be said."

Moffett said Robinson should be in New Zealand speaking on behalf of the organisation and its people.

"Steve (Hansen) was right when he said what he said and things must be grim when Steve Hansen comes out publicly and slates New Zealand Rugby like he did, because he doesn't normally do that."

He said the buck should stop with Robinson, and when asked if he should resign, he said yes.

"I think he should," Moffett said.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg."

He said Robinson's first mistake was involving Sir Graham Henry in the selection process when Foster was appointed head coach, saying he was always going to control the process and wouldn't be accountable.

Henry had raised concerns with Crusaders coach Scott Robinson's proposed assistant coaches in his failed application.

"That's strange to me because all of a sudden, those names - Jason Ryan and Leon MacDonald are the apparent saviours of New Zealand rugby and are in great demand."

"I feel for these guys - I've been there, but I never ducked the media and I never made excuses. Robinson needs to come back here and own this, front the media and tell us how he is going to fix all of this - not hide away in Birmingham."

Moffett said Foster needed to take his share of blame, but he didn't like the way he'd been allowed to stand there and "take all the flack".

"He's not showing due care for Ian Foster."

He hoped the team could turn things around and beat the Springboks on their upcoming tour.