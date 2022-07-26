All Blacks: New forwards coach admits pack, jersey have been 'dented'

One of Jason Ryan’s greatest qualities, according to his colleagues, is his honesty and two days into his new job there has been no skirting the issue of the recent performances of the All Blacks forwards.

New All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan speaks to the media for the first time in his new role at Sky Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

"The All Blacks pack has been dented, it really has been, and the jersey," he said.

That was the refreshingly candid verdict delivered by Ryan in Wellington on Tuesday in his first media assignment as an All Blacks forwards coach after replacing the sacked John Plumtree.

Ryan, who built an impressive record as the Crusaders forwards coach working under his good friend Scott Robertson for the past six years, also revealed his surprise at being called by All Blacks head coach Ian Foster recently.

Ryan was in Fiji at the time in his capacity as an assistant coach with its national team and was relaxing with a local brew after a training session when he was called by Foster.

"I went into a bit of shock, but it was a special time and really special for my family, but it’s all very well getting the job, now I’ve got to do it," Ryan told reporters.

And that, along with the reputational damage suffered by the All Black pack last year and in their recent series defeat by Ireland, is the crux of the matter.

Ryan, an addition to the coaching team announced on Sunday along with the axing of Plumtree and backs coach Brad Mooar, has work to do before the All Blacks travel to South Africa for two Tests against the world champions who will examine their pack’s ability like few others.

He said there was "no hiding from" recent under-par performances of the forwards before alluding to his panelbeating job, and was open about the meetings he has had so far with his charges.

“We didn’t hide anything. We were really honest and we have to be. We have to get on with it.”

Asked what in particular needed changing, Ryan said: "Well, we’ve got to stop mauls, that’s for sure, so there’s a little bit of work that needs to go into that and our contact area."

Ryan, who devised one of the best maul defences in Super Rugby, should be well qualified to lead this improvement after watching as the All Blacks conceded two such tries against the Irish in the third Test.

When queried about whether he needed to cram in a lot of information ahead of the Tests against the Springboks on August 7 and 14 (NZT), he said: "I haven’t tried to cram a lot of stuff in, it’s been the opposite, I’ve taken some stuff away and just given them two things [to work on]. It’s been my whole focus.

"We’ve done a lot of work on the mauling stuff obviously and we’ve done a bit on the contact area. Just getting them to really understand what they’re trying to achieve and what they’re really trying to believe in has been the big one.

Codie Taylor, left, and Sam Cane work on their tackling during the All Blacks' camp in Wellington before their trip to South Africa.. (Source: Photosport)

"I honestly can’t wait. There’s no better environment or country or team to test yourself as a forwards coach but in all honesty it’s about the boys - it’s about the All Blacks and where this team is at and where the forward pack is at. We’ve got to be fast learners pretty quickly."

Asked why he decided to leave the Crusaders for the All Blacks at a time of intense pressure and scrutiny on the national team, Ryan replied: "I’ll answer that really clearly. It’s a chance to coach my country and it was a dream to always be an All Blacks forwards coach. I can’t wait to get into it."

The new All Blacks forwards coach said he had a "good moment" with Robertson, who took a chance on him before the 2017 season before they went on to win six championships together.

"I’m a loyal person and we had a good chat and a good coffee. He wished me all the best and it was a good moment."

Asked whether it was ironic that he joined head coach Foster when he was originally on Robertson’s “ticket” for the All Blacks in 2019, Ryan said: “I’m on the All Black ticket.”

Ryan denied it was a difficult conversation with Robertson, who was knocked back for the top job three years ago despite his unprecedented success at Super Rugby level.

"Like I said, I’m a loyal person, so initially it was. I care a lot – he’s done a lot for me – but as I said he was really supportive and that’s all I wanted."

And, after a final answer about his "immense" respect for the Boks, off Ryan walked, the blister tape required to counter the newness of his All Black-issued boots, clearly showing above his right heel. A man on a new mission.