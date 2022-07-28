Covid-19: 38 deaths reported, 7627 new cases

There are 7627 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Thursday.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

827 people are in hospital with the virus, 19 more than Wednesday.

24 people are in ICU or a high dependency unit, one less than Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 65.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 790, up from 766 a week ago.

The ministry is reporting that 38 more people with Covid-19 have died.

Of the 38 people who have died, one was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and 12 were aged over 90.

Sixteen were women and 22 were men.

One was from Northland, eight were from Auckland, four were from Waikato, eight were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Mid Central, one was from Whanganui, three were from Wellington, two were from Nelson Marlborough, two were from Canterbury, two were from South Canterbury, and six were from Southern.

The latest deaths bring the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 2117.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry says the change in the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 is not equal to the number of new deaths reported today. This is because deaths that occurred more than 28 days after a positive test that are subsequently determined to be unrelated to Covid-19 are removed from the total.

Since Monday, the deaths of 137 people with Covid-19 have been reported.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7776, down from 9161 a week ago.

Thursday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Auckland (725), the Bay of Plenty (331), Canterbury (994), Capital and Coast (543), Counties Manukau (760), Hawke's Bay (281), Hutt Valley (296), the Lakes District (183), Mid Central (285), Nelson Marlborough (227), Northland (207), South Canterbury (128), Southern (599), Tairāwhiti (64), Taranaki (212), Waikato (573), Wairarapa (94), Waitematā (964), the West Coast (43) and Whanganui (114).

The location of four new cases is unknown.

There have been 312 new Covid-19 cases at the border in the last 24 hours.

A total of 8029 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 15,345 RAT test results were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of active community cases is 54,409. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

On Wednesday there were 8730 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand and 45 deaths reported.