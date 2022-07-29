Black Sticks women demolish Kenya in Birmingham opener

The Black Sticks women have kicked off their Commonwealth Games campaign in style with a 16-0 hammering of Kenya in their opening pool game in Birmingham.

Alia Jaques celebrates scoring the Black Sticks' ninth goal against Kenya. (Source: Getty)

A one-sided contest from start to finish, the Black Sticks were ruthless in cutting through the defence and peppering the Kenyan goal.

Forward Olivia Shannon grabbed a hat-trick, while Stephanie Dickens, Megan Hull, Alia Jaques, Kaitlin Cotter and captain Olivia Merry snared two apiece. Alex Lukin and Rose Tynan were the other goalscorers.

It is a crucial result in the grand scheme of things, with goal difference potentially a factor when deciding who qualifies from the group.

The women face Scotland next on Sunday morning (NZT), before a trans-Tasman clash with Australia on Monday night.

The Black Sticks men face Scotland on Saturday morning.