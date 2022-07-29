Black Sticks women demolish Kenya in Birmingham opener

Source: 1News

The Black Sticks women have kicked off their Commonwealth Games campaign in style with a 16-0 hammering of Kenya in their opening pool game in Birmingham.

Alia Jaques celebrates scoring the Black Sticks' ninth goal against Kenya.

Alia Jaques celebrates scoring the Black Sticks' ninth goal against Kenya. (Source: Getty)

A one-sided contest from start to finish, the Black Sticks were ruthless in cutting through the defence and peppering the Kenyan goal.

Forward Olivia Shannon grabbed a hat-trick, while Stephanie Dickens, Megan Hull, Alia Jaques, Kaitlin Cotter and captain Olivia Merry snared two apiece. Alex Lukin and Rose Tynan were the other goalscorers.

It is a crucial result in the grand scheme of things, with goal difference potentially a factor when deciding who qualifies from the group.

The women face Scotland next on Sunday morning (NZT), before a trans-Tasman clash with Australia on Monday night.

The Black Sticks men face Scotland on Saturday morning.

Commonwealth Games

