Auckland jewellery store robbery leaves staff 'extremely shaken'

Source: 1News

Four people have been charged following the aggravated robbery of a jewellery store in Auckland's Royal Oak on Thursday afternoon.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The incident took place at the Royal Oak Shopping Mall around 3pm.

Around 5pm police officers located the alleged offenders in possession of a "large amount" of stolen jewellery and hammers that were "believed to have been used in the robbery," police said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewellery was taken and the alleged offenders fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, police say.

Those arrested were three men aged 19, 28 and 39, and a 30-year-old woman.

The three men have each been charged with aggravated robbery and the woman has been charged with receiving.

They are set to appear in Auckland District Court on Friday.

Police described the jewellery store's staff as "extremely shaken but unhurt".

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Couple injured in Rotorua sinkhole are visitors from Perth

2

Trial of Timaru woman accused of murdering her three children moved

3

Celestial lightshow of meteor showers expected above NZ tonight

4

Sydney police baffled by suspicious deaths of two sisters

5

Covid-19: 41 deaths reported, 7605 new cases

Latest Stories

Shocking footage shows Gisborne ED staffer being punched

Space junk weighing 25 tonnes could re-enter Earth as soon as Sunday

Flooding kills at least 8 people in Kentucky

Couple injured in Rotorua sinkhole are visitors from Perth

Bloomfield's last message to Kiwis is to 'look after each other'

Related Stories

Shocking footage shows Gisborne ED staffer being punched

Trial of Timaru woman accused of murdering her three children moved

Threats to schools 'not a prank - it's a crime' - principal

Source of school bomb threats may lie overseas - police