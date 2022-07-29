Auckland jewellery store robbery leaves staff 'extremely shaken'

Four people have been charged following the aggravated robbery of a jewellery store in Auckland's Royal Oak on Thursday afternoon.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The incident took place at the Royal Oak Shopping Mall around 3pm.

Around 5pm police officers located the alleged offenders in possession of a "large amount" of stolen jewellery and hammers that were "believed to have been used in the robbery," police said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewellery was taken and the alleged offenders fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, police say.

Those arrested were three men aged 19, 28 and 39, and a 30-year-old woman.

The three men have each been charged with aggravated robbery and the woman has been charged with receiving.

They are set to appear in Auckland District Court on Friday.

Police described the jewellery store's staff as "extremely shaken but unhurt".