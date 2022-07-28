Man charged over sexual assault of woman in central Auckland

A 32-year-old man has been charged over a sexual assault in Auckland on Sunday that left a woman "incredibly shaken".

The incident took place on Sunday, at a residential complex on Albert Street in the city's CBD.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said in a statement that the man is charged with assault with intent to commit rape, burglary, indecent assault and three counts of doing an indecent act.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

Police had previously appealed for help identifying the man and thanked the public for their assistance.

