Joelle King and Tom Walsh named NZ's Comm Games flagbearers

Defending champions Joelle King and Tom Walsh have been named the New Zealand flag bearers for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Joelle King and Tom Walsh. (Source: Photosport)

The pair were announced as Ngā Pou Hapai (flagbearers) by Chef de Mission Nigel Avery at a team function held at New Zealand House in Birmingham on Thursday morning NZT.

King was named having become one of New Zealand's most decorated Commonwealth Games athletes with six medals in squash, three of which are gold.

“I’m really honoured to be adding my name to an amazing list of Commonwealth Games flagbearers,” King said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With such a great team behind us it’s going to be a really special moment for us to lead the team onto such a big stage.”

The 33-year-old will compete in three events in Birmingham; women's singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Walsh, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist who also has a gold Commonwealth Games medal [2018] and silver [2014] in men's shot put, said he was thrilled to be carrying the New Zealand flag alongside King.

“I’ve reflected on this a bit and I’m really proud,” Walsh said.

“It’s something that not many people get to do. I’m really looking forward to leading the team, waving our flag, and soaking up the whole experience.”

The pair were presented with a pounamu pendant to be worn by as they lead the New Zealand Team into the opening ceremony on Friday morning NZT. The pounamu was carved by Ngāi Tahu master carver Bevan Climo, with Rakiinui / Ranginui (the Sky Father) pounamu to be worn by Walsh and Papatūānuku (the Earth Mother) pounamu to be worn by King.

It will be the first time a male and female athlete have jointly carried the New Zealand flag at a Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, with a change in Games rules allowing for the naming of both a male and a female flagbearer. Dame Sophie Pascoe was New Zealand’s opening ceremony flag bearer in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flagbearers are chosen by the NZOC Team Chef de Mission which for Birmingham is former athlete Nigel Avery.

Avery said he weighed up a wide range of factors in his selections including past performances, ability to lead and inspire New Zealand athletes, competition preparation and performance standards.

“These two athletes have inspired New Zealanders with their performances for more than a decade and they epitomise the special values and culture of our team,” Avery said.

“We know they’ll do us proud as they lead our team into the Opening Ceremony, and we look forward to watching them compete over the next few weeks.”

The Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony will be held Friday morning at 7am NZT at Alexander Stadium.