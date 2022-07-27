Woman battles Christchurch flooding to collect goldfish

A Canterbury woman hasn't let flooding prevent her collecting some new goldfish for her tanks.

1News came across Carol Carvell in Hoon Hay as she was collecting the fish from a home surrounded by flood water.

She was warned there might be some "obstacles" on they way, but wasn't quite expecting this level of water.

"Not this though, this was like going for swim."

Carvell said they were for a tank in Amberley, north of Christchurch.

"We're picking up some goldfish on this beautiful day, we didn't have to catch them in the street, lucky we bought them on Trade Me," she said.

"We didn't drop a bag, and we haven't lost any!"

It comes as many Christchurch residents and businesses mop up after the latest heavy rainfall.

Overnight falls saw Christchurch Airport’s reading to 268 millimetres for the month, easily beating the previous record for July rainfall of 180.8mm set in 1977.