Two people have died after a single-vehicle crash on SH1 this afternoon.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were notified of the crash on SH 1, Umawera, around 5:40pm, according to a police statement.

Two people in the vehicle died at the scene.

One lane of the road has reopened.

A police spokesperson said an investigation into the circumstances is underway.