Woman 'incredibly shaken' after sexual assault in Auckland

Source: 1News

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted over the sexual assault of a woman in a central Auckland apartment complex which left her "incredibly shaken".

Police are appealing for help identifying this man.

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. (Source: Supplied)

In a statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said the incident took place on Sunday night at a residential complex on Albert Street, when a male offender "gained entry to the complex".

The victim was sexually assaulted in a communal area of the building.

"Understandably the victim in this matter is incredibly shaken by what has happened," he said.

"Our inquiries so far have located the offender boarding a bus, route 95B, at 6.50pm on Onewa Road in Birkenhead and disembarking at Britomart at 7.08pm, on Sunday evening.

"The man has been in the central city and has eventually ended up at the residential complex on Albert Street, where he has entered the building at around 9.20pm."

Police are asking for help identifying this man.

Police are asking for help identifying this man. (Source: Supplied)

After the incident the man left the area on foot.

Friend said police want to identify the man (pictured in this story) and asks anyone with any information about him to contact police.

"Residents in the central city will in no doubt be concerned by this incident and we would like to reassure them that this matter is being taken extremely seriously."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via the 105 phone service or online using Update My Report.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19: 45 deaths reported, 8730 new cases

2

Scott Robertson: I want to coach two nations to World Cup glory

3

Auckland couple 'bewildered' after $7.3 million Lotto win

4

Woman 'incredibly shaken' after sexual assault in Auckland

5

Luxon defends holiday in Hawaii amid cost of living crisis

Latest Stories

Fluoride to be added to 14 local authority water supplies

Green MP Teanau Tuiono still considering a run for co-leader

Monkeypox: New Zealand's two cases considered recovered

Covid-19: 45 deaths reported, 8730 new cases

Shaw acknowledges 'dissatisfaction' of Green party members

Related Stories

Auckland couple 'bewildered' after $7.3 million Lotto win

Auckland mayoral candidates egged in lively university debate

Auckland councillors to vote on future of 'precious' reserve

'Hock off' of reserve - residents upset at Auck Council vote