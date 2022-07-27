Woman 'incredibly shaken' after sexual assault in Auckland

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted over the sexual assault of a woman in a central Auckland apartment complex which left her "incredibly shaken".

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. (Source: Supplied)

In a statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said the incident took place on Sunday night at a residential complex on Albert Street, when a male offender "gained entry to the complex".

The victim was sexually assaulted in a communal area of the building.

"Understandably the victim in this matter is incredibly shaken by what has happened," he said.

"Our inquiries so far have located the offender boarding a bus, route 95B, at 6.50pm on Onewa Road in Birkenhead and disembarking at Britomart at 7.08pm, on Sunday evening.

"The man has been in the central city and has eventually ended up at the residential complex on Albert Street, where he has entered the building at around 9.20pm."

After the incident the man left the area on foot.

Friend said police want to identify the man (pictured in this story) and asks anyone with any information about him to contact police.

"Residents in the central city will in no doubt be concerned by this incident and we would like to reassure them that this matter is being taken extremely seriously."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via the 105 phone service or online using Update My Report.