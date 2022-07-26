Three arrested in Marlborough after incident involving a weapon

Three people have been arrested in Marlborough after an incident involving a weapon on Tuesday afternoon.

(Source: Supplied)

Police said in a statement on Tuesday night that a report was received at about 12.25pm over an incident at Wakamarina in which a weapon had been presented.

"Police responded and stopped a vehicle connected to the incident on SH6, Atawhai Drive at about 1.15pm - police were armed as a precaution."

A 39-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man will appear in Nelson District Court on Wednesday facing charges relating to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Matt Scoles has praised the actions of the officers involved.

“Quick action by our staff has seen three dangerous individuals apprehended and being held to account for their unlawful behaviour.”